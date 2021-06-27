Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

