Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

