Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.69 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.