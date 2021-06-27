Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 36.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 117.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

PCTY opened at $193.36 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

