Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.06

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.06 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 5039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

