Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

MO opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

