Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stake Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,691,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 565,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIMC opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

