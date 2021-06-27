Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 7,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

