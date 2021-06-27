AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$26.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

ALA stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.22. 657,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.98 and a one year high of C$26.38. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.01.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

