Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.67 ($59.61).

Shares of ALO opened at €43.25 ($50.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €45.25. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

