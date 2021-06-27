Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

LON AWE opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Wednesday. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

