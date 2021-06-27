AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,676,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.