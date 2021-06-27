AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,027 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

