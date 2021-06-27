AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Masco by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

