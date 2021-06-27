AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

F stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

