AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 20,878 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 247.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

