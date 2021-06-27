AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC opened at $188.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

