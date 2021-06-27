Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIZY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.26. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

