Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 23,921 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,030,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

