Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,008,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CLDX opened at $32.51 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

