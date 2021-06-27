Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.41 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,789 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.