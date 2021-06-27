Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEL opened at $33.50 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

