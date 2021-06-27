Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 93.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347,494 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

