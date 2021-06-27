Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

