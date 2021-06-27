ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.