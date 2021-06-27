Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

AQN stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after buying an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 280,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

