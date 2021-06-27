Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

