AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of MITT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 200.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

