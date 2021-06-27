Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

AFN stock opened at C$37.61 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,507.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

