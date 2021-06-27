Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.29.
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
