Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

