Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $35.09 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00065806 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,005,827 coins and its circulating supply is 339,184,884 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

