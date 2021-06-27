Aeon Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $6,797.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00609896 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

