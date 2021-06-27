adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €285.30. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.