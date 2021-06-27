Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 222,875 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

