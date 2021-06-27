Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 billion-13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.54 billion.Accenture also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.710-8.800 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.