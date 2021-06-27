Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 1,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 201,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several research analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $563.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

