Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$19.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$13.66 and a one year high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

