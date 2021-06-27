Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $131.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

