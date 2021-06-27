Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

KRNT opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.85. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $127.40. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

