Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 71,647 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $119.08 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

