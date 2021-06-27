Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,449,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $148.96 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.