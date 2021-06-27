Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Mackinac Financial worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

