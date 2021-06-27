Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

