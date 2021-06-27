Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,697 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of ACHC opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

