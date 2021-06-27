A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

