$972.26 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report sales of $972.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $966.54 million to $978.10 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded up $13.54 on Friday, reaching $690.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,124. RH has a 1 year low of $246.50 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.