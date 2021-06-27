$972.26 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report sales of $972.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $966.54 million to $978.10 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded up $13.54 on Friday, reaching $690.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,124. RH has a 1 year low of $246.50 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

