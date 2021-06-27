$922.94 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post $922.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $988.60 million and the lowest is $850.31 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 1,066,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

