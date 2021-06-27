888 (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 888 to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

888 opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Thursday. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 177.73.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

