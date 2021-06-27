8,833 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

