$867.17 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report $867.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $893.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.42 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,741. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $370.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.93.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

